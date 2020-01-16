Petroleum Ministry launches Saksham 2020 for fuel conservation

The month long fuel conservation campaign of Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), Saksham 2020, was launched on Thursday. This is a flagship program of PCRA and Oil public sector undertakings under the guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. This initiative aims to add values to the various efforts being made in the country for saving fuel.

Launching the campaign, Secretary, MoPNG, M M Kutty said that there is a dire need for actions leading towards fuel conservation. He stressed upon the importance of programs like Saksham wherein general public is involved in various activities and gave away prizes to the winners of Essay, Quiz and Painting competitions for the National Level Competition-2019, a PCRA statement said.

It is estimated that more than 1.48 crore students from schools of all education boards of the country participated in the competitions. The awards were also given to the oil companies and their state level coordinators for their contribution in the fields of fuel conservation.