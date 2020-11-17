Pfizer moves US court against Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy’s on cancer drug

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Pfizer Inc and its group companies filed a petition in a US court against Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, alleging that the Indian drugmakers were planning separately to come out with generic versions of its blockbuster multi-billion dollar drug Ibrance (palbociclib) before the expiration of its patent.
Pfizer filed the possible patent infringement case against Aurobindo Pharma in the US District Court for the District of Delaware and Dr Reddy’s in the New Jersey court.
ALSO READ: Researchers repurpose antidepressant to treat childhood cancer
Palbociclib is used to treat a certain type of breast cancer and works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.
Ibrance clocked nearly $5 billion in revenues globally, including $3.25 billion in the US in 2019, according to Pfizer’s 2019 annual report.
In March 2019, several generic companies notified us that they had filed abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval to market generic versions of Ibrance.
The generic companies assert the invalidity and non- infringement of two composition of matter patents, and a method of use patent covering palbociclib, each of which expire in 2023, according to the annual report.
Pfizer in its petition stated that the Indian drugmakers had submitted ANDAs to the USFDA seeking approval to engage in commercial manufacture, sale and importation of the intended generic drugs of Ibrance capsules, 75 mg, 100 mg and 125 mg prior to the expiration of the 730 patent.
ALSO READ: Pfizer to start Covid-19 immunisation pilot program in four U.S. states
Pfizer sought, among other actions, a preliminary and permanent injunction enjoining Aurobindo and DRL, from commercial manufacture, use, sale, offer for sale, or importation of the ANDA products, or any other drug product covered by the 730 patent into the US, prior to the expiration of that patent, including any extensions and additional period of exclusivity.
Under Paragraph IV, Patent Certifications, a company can seek FDA approval to market a generic drug before the expiration of patents related to the branded medicine that the pharma company seeks to copy.
A city-based pharmaceutical company senior official said patent litigation cases are not uncommon for generic drugmakers in the US and the lawsuit will not have any implications on the performance of the company.
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...