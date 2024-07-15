Who’s the fairest of them all

The NPS has completed 15 years. That’s a long enough track record to look at which fund managers have delivered the best show to investors. K.Venkatasubramanian does the number-crunching on Tier 1 managers to tell you.

Some steam left

The short-term outlook for the bellwethers remains positive but beware of the resistances ahead, says our chartist K Gurumurthy.

Narrowing discount

This Holdco stock has run up on regulatory developments. But with the rally, is the discount to its assets too thin for comfort?

Not super-heated

The markets may be at al all-time high, but there are some pockets of value, say Swarup Mohanty and Neelesh Surana of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, in this interaction with Parvatha Vardhini.

