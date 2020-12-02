Pluss Advanced Technology develops temperature control tech for efficacy of Covid-19 vaccine

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
A Tata Capital-backed company, Pluss Advanced Technologies, has developed a ‘temperature control’ technology, which can ensure efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.
Vaccines have to be stored in lower temperatures and are often under controlled temperatures. However, when it needs to be transported in geographically diverse areas in India, it results in temperature variance, which, in turn, impacts the efficacy of the vaccine. It is in this area that Pluss Advanced Technologies, a Tata Capital-backed energy storage company, has developed a Phase Change Materials (PCMs) solution, called Celsure. PCM technology has the ability to absorb, store and release large amounts of latent heat over a defined temperature range and can act as a thermal barrier which keeps the vaccine stable.
“PCMs are ideal for thermal energy storage as they are highly cost effective, stable, environment friendly and maintain desired temperature without the need for external source of energy,” said Vineet Chadha, Partner, Tata Capital Innovations Fund, which is a part of Tata Capital. Typically, vaccines are stored in low temperature freezers and doses are better planned in cases such as polio. In the case of Covid-19, the numbers are daunting.
Generally, vaccine makers design their own variant of a refrigerator to keep the temperature controlled. The issue, however, is when it is taken out, and exposed to frequent variations in temperature, can reduce the potency of the vaccines, said Chadha.
So, would this add to the cost of the vaccines? For example, a shipment of 500 vaccines costing ₹200 each needs to be transported from Hyderabad to Delhi. The packaging options are ice pack or dry ice-based costing ₹1,000 and a PCM based solution costing ₹2,000. “If the temperature is not maintained in the desired range, the total loss is ₹1 lakh,” said Samit Jain, Managing Director and Founder, Pluss.
Also, a power outage can break the cold chain which could result in the vaccine losing its effectiveness.
Vaccine makers on their part have put in place storage protocols. Recently, Serum Institute India CEO, Adar Poonawalla had said that its vaccines can be stored in 2 -8 degrees Celsius and could cost ₹500-600. The Pfizer-BioNTech SE vaccine must be transported at minus 70 degrees Celsius for a long time period, which is a herculean challenge in India. Moderna has said that its vaccine can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures of 2 -8 degrees Celsius for a month and it can be stored for up to 6 months at minus 20 Celsius. According to WHO estimates, more than 50 per cent of vaccines may be wasted globally every year because of temperature control, logistics and shipment-related issues.
Jain is of the view that if the Covid-19 vaccine loses its efficacy by the time it is administered then the economic costs will be far higher.
In a recent meeting with Indian vaccine makers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed matters relating to logistics, transport, cold chain with regard to last mile delivery.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Expansion plans in the East, where supply is in excess, and UAE operations are a concern
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals at current ...
₹1433 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014461460 Fresh short position can be initiated with a stiff ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
The rise of populists in democracies world over hasn’t just led to the emergence of parallel universes of ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...