Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved another milestone by getting 10 crore (100 million) followers on micro blogging platform X, an official statement said on Sunday. This has further strengthened his stature as most followed public figure on this social media platform.

“Since joining the platform in 2009, PM Modi has consistently used it for constructive engagement. He maintains an active and engaging persona, follows numerous common citizens, interacts with them, replies to their messages, and has never blocked anyone,” the statement said. Further, it emphasised that PM has always used this platform organically, without ever resorting to paid promotions or bots.

“With a blend of insightful and engaging posts on X, the PM has captivated millions around the globe. His rise in the digital sphere underscores his influential presence. It reflects his ability to resonate with a diverse and dynamic audience,” the statement added.

PM even has more followers when compared to some active global athletes such as Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr (63.6 million) and American basketball player LeBron James (52.9 million) followers. He is ahead of even celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).

When comparing the social media followings of various Indian politicians, PM Modi stands out significantly in terms of social media followers. LoP Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav has 19.9 million, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million. RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million, Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million followers, while NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.

PM Modi is far ahead of other world leaders like US President Joe Biden, who currently has 38.1 million followers, HH Sheikh Mohammed, the present ruler of Dubai (11.2 million) and Pope Francis (18.5 million).

A hundred million on @X!



Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people's blessings, constructive criticism and more.



Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well. pic.twitter.com/Gcl16wsSM5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2024

“Seeing PM Modi’s popularity on X, the world leaders are eager to engage with PM Modi on social media because connecting with him significantly boosts their own follower base, engagements, views and reposts. We have seen this recently in Italy as well as Austria,” the statement said.