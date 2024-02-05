Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second edition of the India Energy Week (IEW) 2024, India’s flagship conference on the oil and gas sector, on Tuesday.

The PM will also meet with CEOs of international oil and gas majors during the four day event in Goa.

“Achieving Aatmanirbharta in energy requirements has been a key focus area of the Prime Minister,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said.

The roundtable with the Prime Minister will largely focus on India’s efforts to open up its exploration & production (E&P) sector as well as its policy push to accelerate clean energy transition and how these companies can invest in one of the fastest growing emerging economies, said an official source.

Encouraging and fostering start-ups and integrating them into the energy value chain will be an important focus for India Energy Week 2024, the Ministry added.

It is expected to witness participation of around 17 Energy Ministers from different countries, more than 35,000 attendees, and over 900 exhibitors. It will have six dedicated country pavilions - Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Russia, the UK, and the USA. A special ‘Make in India Pavilion’ is also being organised to showcase the innovative solutions spearheaded by Indian MSMEs in the energy sector.

PM’s Goa tour

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹1,330 crore in the public programme in Goa.

He will inaugurate the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology Goa and the new campus of the National Institute of Watersports to the nation.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 100 tonnes per day (TPD) Integrated Waste Management Facility in South Goa. It has been designed for the scientific treatment of 60 TPD wet waste and 40 TPD dry waste, while also featuring a 500 KW solar power plant that generates surplus electricity.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a Passenger Ropeway, along with associated tourism activities, connecting Panaji and Reis Magos. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 100 MLD water treatment plant in South Goa.