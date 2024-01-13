Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Maharashtra, said that mobility agreements established by the government with countries like France, Germany, the UK, Australia, Italy, Austria, etc. are hugely benefiting the youth of the country.

PM said that India is among the top-3 startup ecosystems, with a record number of patents, and is becoming a major manufacturing hub as a manifestation of the youth power of the nation.

“The world is looking towards India as a new skilled force”, Modi remarked as he spoke about providing training to the youth who wish to showcase their skills to the world. PM Modi declared, “Today, a new horizon of opportunities is being opened for the youth and the government is working with full force for that.” He mentioned the enabling environment is being created in sectors like drone, animation, gaming, visual effects, atomic, space and mapping.

Emphasizing exponentially fast progress under the current government, the Prime Minister said, the growth of highways, modern trains, world-class airports, digital services like vaccination certificates, and affordable data are opening new avenues for the youth of the country.

“Now we do not just have to overcome challenges. We have to set new challenges for ourselves”, said the Prime Minister while listing the new goals of a $5-trillion economy, becoming the 3rd largest economy, becoming a hub of manufacturing and responsibilities like working to prevent climate change and promoting natural farming.

Meanwhile, the PM reiterated the need to carry out cleanliness campaigns in all temples, shrines and centers of pilgrimage in the country and contribute to the cause before the consecration ceremony of the soon-to-be-inaugurated Shree Ram Temple.