PM Modi tops approval rating of global leaders: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the scale in global ratings amongst world leaders with 71 per cent approval ratings. The latest approval ratings of global leaders by Morning Consult suggests that PM Modi has a disapproval rating of 21 per cent.

He was followed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico with 66 per cent approval rating.

Image sourced from Twitter handle of Morning Consult

The latest report was based on data collected from January 13-19, and based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country.

The Morning Consult company is currently tracking approval ratings of India, Australia, Germany, Brazil, Canada, Italy, Japan South Korea, Mexico, Spain, Britain, US, and France.

US Prez Joe Biden ranked sixth

With the list showing 13 countries and their leaders, President of US Joe Biden was ranked the 6th position with an approval rating of 43 per cent and a disapproval rating of 49 per cent. This was followed by Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, with an approval rating of 43 per cent and a disapproval rating of 51 per cent.

In 2020, Modi got an approval rate of 84 per cent. Last year, in the world’s most popular leaders, PM Modi’s approval rating was lowest with 63 per cent due to Covid-19 pandemic second wave. Leaders like Jair Bolsonaro, Emmanuel Macron, and Boris Johnson, among others, had a negative approval rating.