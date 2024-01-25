Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 173 km long double-line electrified section between New Khurja-New Rewari on Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations.

The flag off was done through video conferencing.

This section establishes connectivity between the Western and Eastern DFCs.

According to a statement issued by the Centre, the section has a one kilometre long double line rail tunnel with high rise electrification, which is the first of its kind in the world. This tunnel is designed to operate double-stack container trains.

Also inaugurated was a fourth line connecting Mathura - Palwal section and Chipiyana Buzurg - Dadri section. These new lines will improve the rail connectivity of the national capital to Southern West and East India.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated multiple road projects, developed at a cost of over ₹5,000 crore, that include Aligarh to Bhadwas four-laning work that includes a part of Aligarh-Kanpur Section of NH-34; widening of Meerut to Karnal border via Shamli (NH-709A); and four laning of Shamli-Muzaffarnagar section of NH-709 AD Package-II.

Also inaugurated was Indian Oil’s Tundla-Gawaria Pipeline, of 255 km, built at a cost of ₹700 crore. The project will help in the transportation of petroleum products from Tundla to Gawaria T-Point of Barauni-Kanpur Pipeline with pumping facilities at Mathura and Tundla and delivery facilities at Tundla, Lucknow and Kanpur, the statement said.

An Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida was also inaugurated. Built at a cost of Rs. 1,714 crore, the project is spread over 747 acres and is located near the intersection of Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to the south and the Delhi-Howrah broad gauge railway line to the east.

The township is located near to other connectivity spots that include the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Delhi Airport, Jewar Airport, Ajaibpur Railway Station and New Dadri DFCC Station.