PM Narendra Modi visits Arun Jaitley’s residence

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 27, 2019 Published on August 27, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Home Minister Amit Shah as he arrives to pay his condolences to the family members of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, in New Delhi.   -  PTI

PM Modi was on a three-nation tour when the senior leader passed away on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the family members of former Union minister Arun Jaitley at his residence, in New Delhi on Tuesday and offered floral tributes to a portrait of the departed leader. Jaitley (66) passed away at the All Institute of medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Jaitley’s residence earlier and received the Prime Minister along with Rohan Jaitley, the former Union finance minister’s son. Other family members were also present when Modi walked in and spoke to Jaitley’s wife and children. Modi spent about 20-25 minutes at Jaitley’s residence.

Modi was on a three-nation tour when the senior leader passed away. He had spoken with Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta and son Rohan on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering in Bahrain, the prime minister had said: “I cannot imagine that I am here in Bahrain, while my dear friend Arun Jaitley is no more. Some days ago, we lost our former external affairs minister behen Sushma (Swaraj) Ji. Today, my dear friend Arun went away.”

Modi returned to India early Tuesday morning.

Rohan immersed his father’s ashes in the Ganga in Haridwar on Monday.

