PM’s call on April 5: TS Transco CMD assures of Grid safety and security

The Chairman and Managing Director of TSTransco and TSGenco D Prabakar Rao has assured that the safety and security of the State Grid will be maintained to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for switching-off lights on April 5, 2020 at 9 pm for 9 minutes.

During this period, around 500 MW to 700 MW domestic load reduction is expected. All necessary steps have been taken to address sudden variation in demand before and after the event of shutting down the lighting loads during the brief 9-minute period, Rao said.

The senior power expert said TSTransco is totally geared up to meet any fluctuation in electricity demand on April 5 at 9 pm. All the consumers are requested to utilise supply for refrigerators, grinders and A/Cs while switchin off only the lights.

To ensure smooth and safe operation of Grid, a Special Monitoring Cell has been established at State Load Dispatch Centre in Vidyut Soudha, Hyderabad.

The Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre has been appreciated by the Central Electricity Authority for adhering to the norms laid down by the National Load Dispatch Centre and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission guidelines issued from time to time.

The State Load Dispatch Centre will continuously monitor the load–generation patterns and take corrective actions in co-ordination with Southern Regional Load Dispatch Centre (SRLDC).

All the Substations will be personally manned by the concerned engineers from the respective areas and all the field engineers will scrupulously implement the instructions issued from TS SLDC.

The electricity engineers and staff will take all out efforts in overcoming this situation of instant switching-off and on and the lights within a brief lapse of time. All Consumers are requested to avail power supply for all other purposes, Rao said.

@vrishi2011