Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Friday announced staggered timings for government offices in the city in a bid to tackle traffic congestion and reduce pollution levels in the national capital.

Under the new schedule, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5.00 pm, Central Government offices from 9.00 am to 5.30 pm and Delhi Government offices from 10.00 am to 6.30 pm, Atishi said in a post on X.

To reduce traffic congestion and associated pollution, Govt offices across Delhi will be following staggered timings:

1. Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 8:30am to 5pm

2. Central Govt: 9am to 5:30pm

3. Delhi Govt: 10am to 6:30pm — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) November 15, 2024

She said the move aims to ease vehicular traffic during peak hours.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed GRAP 3 measures as the national capital recorded the worst pollution levels in the country, with the air quality remaining in the "severe" category for two consecutive days.

On Friday, the city's air quality was in the severe category with an AQI of 411.

