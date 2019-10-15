Poor awareness, low milk consumption make the South deficient in proteins

Riversong Air X3: It’s bang for the buck
The compact, well-designed earphones offer an impressive audio experience for the price
Poor levels of awareness on protein requirement seem to have left most of the people in the urban areas of the South deficient in proteins, which are considered as buildings of the body.
Surprisingly, the awareness of the daily requirement of protein among consumers in various cities is seen to differ sharply. Awareness is highest in Hyderabad at 68 per cent, followed by Chennai (25 per cent) and Bengaluru (5 per cent).
About 68 per cent of the people are unaware of basic daily protein requirement. About 92 per cent of them sincerely believed that their protein requirement is fulfilled by consuming dairy products.
The survey titled, South India Protein Gap, was conducted by Godrej Agrovet and Creamline Dairy Products busts myths around consumption of milk. Commissioned by the dairy firms, the survey was done by Karvy Insights, a market research firm. It covered 312 consumers in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad or 92 households that maintained a record of the food intake.
The per capita consumption in the South is put at 330 ml as against a healthy intake of 400 ml.
Talking on the highlights of the survey, Raj Kanwar, Chief Executive Officer of Creamline Dairy Products, said, “While 80 per cent of consumers surveyed in this report were aware of the importance of protein in their daily diet, 68 per cent were unaware of the daily protein requirement,” he said.
“The study indicates milk is considered a complete protein source by 75 per cent of the respondents but, but only 32 per cent of the adults consume it,” he said.
He said the survey would help in understanding the predicament of not just consumers but the entire ecosystem and making the South sufficient in protein intake.
“Protein is a key nutrient for both growth and immunity. The deficiency of protein, indicate either lack of body protein or deficiency of one or more essential amino acids,” nutritionist and dietician Dharini Krishnan said.
“It can lead to retarded growth and development, fatigue, nutritional oedema, and might even be fatal in cases of acute deficiency. There are a lot of misconceptions associated with milk which need to be debunked,” she felt.
The compact, well-designed earphones offer an impressive audio experience for the price
Kogta Financial raises ₹300 croreKogta Financial (India) Ltd, an NBFC that specialises in secured retail used ...
Omidyar Network India has led a ₹34-crore Series A2 round in Bengaluru-based Datasigns Technologies Pvt Ltd, ...
Chennai-based Kuwy Technology arranges loan approvals in 5 minutes flat
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
BL Research Bureau Amid the ongoing consumption slowdown, HUL Hindustan Unilever has managed to hold its head ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...