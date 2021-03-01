‘Power outage in Mumbai was an act of sabotage’

The Energy Minister of Maharashtra, Nitin Raut on Monday said the large scale power failure in the Mumbai region on October 12, 2020 was an act of sabotage.

This comes after a new report by a US company referring to unknown Chinese entities in mounting a cyberattack on Indian electricity infrastructure, leading to a large scale power failure in Mumbai. The US report has also been carried in several international publications. The New York Times was the first to write about this report.

Raut said that this evening the Maharashtra cyber police cell would hand over the probe report to him and Maharashtra’s Home Minister. The report by the US company will also be shared with the State Government. For probing the incident the State Energy Department, Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission and Central Electricity Regulatory Authority had set up their own investigation committees, whose reports are about to be completed.

On 10:05 am on October 12, large parts of Mumbai metropolis and parts of Thane district were hit by a power outage. There were multiple tripping of transformers and line and about 360 MW power supply to the Mumbai area was cut off initially. By 12:05 pm power was restored in some parts of South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. But it took almost 10 hours to restore the full supply to the region.

On the that day Raut in a media statement had said that maintenance work at a MahaTransmission power station was undergoing on the circuit no 1 on the Kalwa-Padgha line, therefore all the power load was on circuit no 2. However, circuit no 2 developed a technical failure leading to an outage in large parts of Mumbai and Thane region, he had said in the statement.

The grid failure lead to a large scale suburban train services disruption. The outage had affected major services in city and large hospitals had to switch to emergency power supply.

On the other hand a senior Central Government official told BusinessLine that till date the Central Government agencies mandated to carry out the investigations have not received the full information and data about the incident. The bureaucrats from the concerned ministries have not been sharing the information and data.

Well known expert on strategic affairs, Lt General (Retired) D S Hooda told BusinessLine that China is trying to convey to India it has a capability to disrupt, and it is willing to use it. Similar incidents had also happened in Ukraine by the entities in Russia. Such incidents are a pressure tactic and act of coercion, saying that very large scale damage to civilian infrastructure can happen, he said.