Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 12, 2020 Published on August 12, 2020

Former Presdient Pranab Mukerjee   -  The Hindu

The condition of former president Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical,and he remains on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said on Wednesday.

He was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and underwent a surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

The 84-year-old had also tested positive for Covid-19 before the surgery.

“Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical. Presently, he is haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator,” a statement from the hospital said.

The condition of the former president had worsened on Tuesday, and he had not shown signs of improvement, the doctors attending on him said.

The former president’s daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee prayed for her father saying may God do whatever is best for him.

“Last year, August 8 was one of the happiest days for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later on August 10, he fell critically ill.

“May God do whatever is best for him and give me the strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns,” she said on Twitter.

A powerful orator and scholar, Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017.

