President Kovind gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at an army hospital on Tuesday and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.

According to tweets on his official handle, the president, 75, was accompanied by his daughter when the vaccine dose was administered to him at the army's Research and Referral Hospital here.

The President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.