The decks have been cleared for setting up new private liquor retail outlets in Andhra Pradesh, with new licences issued through a lucky dip in all the district headquarters on Monday.

The new policy announced by the NDA government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu terminated the retail sale of liquor by government outlets that was introduced by the YSR Congress Party government of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his tenure from 2019 to 2025, and returned to the old system of retail sale by private players.

Apart from streamlining liquor sales by removing ‘unauthorised’ local brands and re-introducing reputed corporate liquor brands, the new policy provided relief to the cash-strapped State exchequer through a non-refundable application fees of ₹1,797 crore.

The policy received a huge response, with a total of 89,882 applications received for 3,396 outlets notified across the State. Tirupati district received the highest number of applications at 227, while Alluri Sita Rama Raju district received the lowest at 40.

The new policy also mandates the price of a quarter bottle of liquor of select brands at ₹99.

