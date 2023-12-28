Pro-Kannada activists held rallies across Bangalore, vandalising shops and malls with non-Kannada boards and signages.

A faction of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) went around Lavelle Road, MG Road, and Brigade Road destroying English signboards and billboards. The group claimed disrespect against Kannada, Karnataka’s official language to be the reason behind their rage. KRV president Narayana Gowda stated that businesses in Karnataka should use only Kannada on their signboards. He also cited the BBMP’s notice to businesses asking for a minimum 60 per cent display of Kannada on their signboards. According to the directive, failure to comply by February 2024 will call for legal action.

More than 1,000 KRV activists gathered on Airport Road to protest. Phoenix Mall of Asia in Hebbal and Phoenix Market City in Whitefield shut shop amidst the rising tension. Branches of McDonald’s, Starbucks, Third Wave Coffee, Forest Essentials, and Theobroma also faced the brunt of their anger.

Addressing the issue of protests, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured affected businesses that action would be taken against the troublemakers. He also said that nobody can take the law into their own hands.

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) wrote to Rajneesh Goel, Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka requesting his intervention in the matter. “This act of violence has caused significant distress and fear among our staff and customers, leading to concerns for their safety and the protection of assets,” wrote Gautam Jain, Director of Advocacy at RAI. “Our member retailers have always been committed to honouring local culture and have made efforts to comply with the Kannada Signage on the name boards. All signages are displayed in both Kannada and English, with due prominence given to the Kannada language,” he added.

The RAI had filed a Writ Petition in 2019 regarding the specifications of the dimensions of Kannada lettering and English lettering in the name boards issued by the BBMP. The Karnataka High Court had issued a stay restraining BBMP from taking any coercive action. However, the stay order is still pending and awaiting final resolution. In the letter, Jain requested the Chief Secretary to take measures to prevent further acts of vandalism or aggression towards RAI’s member retailers and their properties. “We remain committed to resolving this issue through constructive dialogue and compliance with the relevant regulations while upholding the rights and safety of all parties involved. Our members work hard to ensure that customers are happy and feel safe,” said Jain in the letter.

The RAI is a body of Indian retailers with around 13,667 member establishments, including large and small retailers.

