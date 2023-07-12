Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has inaugurated a free oil change facility at Indian Oil COCO HMT in Jalahalli, Bengaluru.

With this newly added oil change facility, customers will be able to change 4T Lube Oil in their 2-wheelers free of charge just by paying the cost of SERVO lubricant at this Retail Outlet, the company said in a press release.

Additionally, it offers various other customer-centric services such as free nitrogen (instead of air), free vacuum cleaning of cars, and free windscreen cleaning of cars, said Neeraj Ahluwalia.

This retail outlet (RO) is serving the customers round-the-clock, with the day shift mostly managed by female Customer Attendants (13 out of 30 Customer Attendants are female).

According to Meenakshi Verma, Business Manager, COCO HMT, with top-class customer-centric facilities offered at the RO, the RO has sold its highest ever sales volumes in Petrol of 544 KL (Out of 2,518 IOCL ROs in Karnataka) in the month of June 2023, making this retail outlet the highest in MS sales among all IOCL retail outlets in the State of Karnataka as of date.