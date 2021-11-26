Proper governance can be achieved only through proper data-centric approach: Mano T Thangaraj

Proper governance can be achieved only through proper data-centric approach and with a digitalised system of governance and these are the two major challenges which the State government is focussing on, said State IT minister Mano T Thangaraj. Digitisation of the entire administrative process for good governance is a key focus area, he said addressing a session at the CII Connect2021 on the theme – “Building a sustainable deep ‘T’ech’N’ology Ecosystem”.

Giving an example on the use of data, the Minister said that the DMK in its election manifesto announced waiving of loans for under five sovereigns of gold. When the party came to power, this was initiated. The total cost was estimated at ₹17,000 crore. However, when data analysis was done on the loanees, the amount came to ₹5,660 crore. “We were able to find thousands of cases with multiple loans in the same names and accounts,” he said.

“Eligible people may not get the welfare scheme from the government, but those ineligible people may have access to it. All these things can be dealt only with proper data-centric governance, and that’s what the Chief Minister has been visualising,” the minister said.

Investments

Thangaraj said bringing in more investments into the State, promoting the IT industry, filling the talent gap and providing job opportunities for the State’s people are some of the focus areas that will take Tamil Nadu in the right direction in to the future.

When the industry and the IT Department work together, it will bring in a good ecosystem that will help the industry to grow, he said. The minister urged the IT industry to register themselves in the recently launched portal – ITNanban – to have a better interaction with the IT Department.

The ITNanban Portal will help the IT industry to directly interact and contribute to policy -making. Companies can access all IT policies, government orders, and tenders of the IT department. They can share their feedback about latest policies, inform about important issues that needs to be addressed by the Department, he said.

“We are thinking of forming regional councils for better interaction with the industry,” he added.

To achieve the $1-trillion economy goal by 2023, there should be a constructive plan and a proper strategy. The Minister suggested there can be a sector-wise target. “We can work on this with each sector,” he said.