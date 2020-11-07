News

PSLV-C49 with latest earth observation satellite EOS-01, 9 others lifts off

PTI Sriharikota | Updated on November 07, 2020 Published on November 07, 2020

One of the six biggest space agencies in the world, the Indian Space Research Organisation made India the first Asian nation to reach the Martian orbit, and the first in the world to achieve the feat in its maiden attempt. ISRO has the expertise to design its own satellites and has inspired many developing countries to dream of space programmes.

India’s PSLV-C49 carrying its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites lifted off from the spaceport here on Saturday.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49/EOS-01) blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at 3.12 pm at the end of a 26-hour countdown.

The lift off was originally scheduled for 3.02 pm, but was delayed by 10 minutes due to debris on the path of the vehicle, ISRO said.

This is the first mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) this year.

EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The customer satellites are from Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and USA (4).

