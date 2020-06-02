Rahul Gandhi may soon launch a podcast to counter PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat: Report

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi may soon launch his own podcast to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat according to a media reports.

The podcast is still at a planning stage where Congress is discussing “finer points” for the same with experts, Hindustan Times reported. Once released, the podcast will rival the Prime Minister’s radio broadcast, Mann ki Baat, the report said.

The former Congress chief is also considering other platforms such as LinkedIn to maximize outreach, the report said.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Congress’ recent campaigns have garnered positive responses from audiences. Gandhi’s recent conversation with migrant workers had a viewership of 752,000. However, his video interaction with health experts Ashish Jha and Johan Giesecke had over 90,000 views on YouTube.

The party’s recent Speak Up India online campaign had been a “huge hit,” as per the report wherein over than 5.7 million party leaders and workers shared their messages across social media platforms.

Gandhi had launched his YouTube channel in 2017 and currently has over 294,000 subscribers. PM Modi’s channel also started in 2017 has over 6.4 million subscribers, Gadgets 360 reported.

Soon after the Modi government completed the first year of its second term, PM Modi had conducted the 65th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. He had highlighted various economic issues and government initiatives to combat the same urging people to remain “vigilant” as a major chunk of the economy is now active. The edition had over 159K views on YouTube.

Details regarding Gandhi’s podcasts are yet to be specified however more information on the same can be expected in the coming weeks, the report said.