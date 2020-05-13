News

Rail Bhawan to be shut for two days after official tests positive for coronavirus

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 13, 2020 Published on May 13, 2020

Rail Bhavan, which houses Railway Board, will be closed for two days on May 14 and May 15, following a recent incident when one of the officials was found Corona positive.

All rooms and common areas will be cleaned in an "intensive sanitisation" measure.

