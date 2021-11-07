Heavy rains lash Chennai; Many areas waterlogged

Overnight showers battered Chennai, which received the highest rainfall since 2015.

It was due to the conditions as a prelude to the low-pressure formation over the Bay of Bengal.

Nungambakkam recorded a record 215.3 mm rainfall, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

With heavy rainfall, surplus water from the Chembarambakkam reservoir will be released at around 1.30 pm. Puzhal reservoir is also likely to be opened up, say media reports. People living in low lying areas have been asked to go to a safe place.

The RMC in its bulletin at 8.30 pm on Saturday has forecast that morning’s cyclonic circulation over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining equatorial Indian ocean off Sumatra Coast extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level persists. Under its influencea low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards north Tami Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours.

Heavy rainfall warning

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur & Pudukkottai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Krishnagiri,Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Karur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry, coastal Karnataka,south interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, the bulleting said.

Weather blogger R Pradeep John on his Tamil Nadu Weatherman Facebook page in the morning said that heaviest rains in Chennai since 2015, particularly in north and central Chennai areas and more clouds are moving in.

“Remember the convergence zone from Nilgiris to Ramanthapuram, put up yesterday, that zone has got heavy rains too. But Chennai rains are in the extreme category. Tonight, to Monday morning too the same convergence is persisting and we will see anothe rround of heavy rains in Chennai,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Madurantakam lake in Chengalpet district is likely to reach its maximum level in the next one or two days.