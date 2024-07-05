Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd., while unveiling the world’s first CNG motorcycle, “Freedom,” emphasised that the name embodies not just the freedom of speech, but also the core value of freedom that underpins all business and political friendships, and liberation from all forms of fear. Bajaj further explained that the new bike offers freedom from cramped seats and uninspiring designs, as well as freedom from the paradoxical and unsustainable government subsidies that are often used to promote sustainable technologies.

Speaking in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Rajiv, his father’s late Rahul Bajaj’s friendship with Gadkari said , “ Your friendship goes back to the time when freedom was the underlying value of all business-political friendships. Freedom of thought, freedom of expression, freedom of speech, freedom of action, freedom to have your conviction, freedom to determine your destiny, freedom to decide your process, freedom to disagree and freedom from all kinds of fear. That is why this freedom is theme of our launch”.

The bike represents the spirit of freedom. This is our interpretation of the avatar of freedom, he added. Bajaj said that the bike offers freedom from petroleum imports, freedom from petrol emissions, petrol prices, freedom from range anxiety and charging concerns.

“ It is not only the world’s first CNG motorcycle, but is the first hybrid CNG technology. The bike offers freedom from cramped seats, boring designs and also it offers freedom from paradoxical unsustainable subsidies that government some times employes to promote sustainable technologies,” he said. Bajaj added that the world over there is chaos over subsidies for electric vehicles.