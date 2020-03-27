RBI announcements to safeguard economy from impact of coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had taken giant steps to safeguard the economy from the impact of the coronavirus. “The announcements will improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds, help middle class and businesses,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

The RBI cut the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent on Friday to deal with the hardship caused due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar noted that the RBI’s move would boost economic activities. “@narendramodi government’s historical decisions in succession. Three months moratorium on repayment of #EMI will help all home buyers, vehicle buyers and other customers. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #RBIActs,” Javadekar said on Twitter.

“Steps announced by #RBI will reduce interest burden on businesses/industries and will boost economic activities,” he addeed in another tweet.