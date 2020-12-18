Akshaya launches ‘hygiene-happy’ residential project Twin D on OMR

Realty developer Akshaya has announced the launch of its new twin-tower residential project – Twin D – at Kelambakkam in the IT corridor of Chennai.

Twin D comprises 174 smart 2&3 BHK houses in sizes ranging from 986 to 1,333 square feet, equipped with specifications like touch-free lifts, home-automation systems and anti-bacterial paint. The project deploys technology and design to make it naturally easy for the residents to maintain personal hygiene and social distancing, said a statement.

Houses starting from 986 sq ft are priced at ₹3,799 per sq ft onwards. The company has announced a special offer price of ₹3,599 per sq ft for the first 15 bookings.

“Akshaya has been the pioneer in many firsts and innovations in real estate. We are now proud to launch our latest innovative offering, Twin D – India’s first hygiene-happy homes – with an exclusive focus on health and well-being of our residents. For homebuyers, the features of Twin- D are not just relevant in today's times, but also in a post-Covid future for decades to come,” said T Chitty Babu, Chairman & CEO, Akshaya Pvt Ltd.

With 14 floors, Twin D will be designed as a project with a low density of homes per floor for social distancing, with just six homes per floor. It gives 34-feet space between any two opposite homes, which is at least three times more than the average space in a typical high-rise residential apartment in Chennai. About 83 per cent of the project is dedicated for open spaces.

The company said Twin-D will be a monsoon-proof residential project. The towers are located on elevated ground, about seven feet above the OMR main road level. No power equipment is kept in the basement. This makes it safe from floods, which have become a constant feature in OMR in the backdrop of monsoon rains, and frequent cyclonic landfall.

The project will also include a specifically-designed rain water harvesting mechanism with a garland drain system,where all water from within the premises will be fully conserved to improve the water table. Also, it includes 24X7 CCTV surveillance and piped cooking gas supply to ensure safety and convenience.