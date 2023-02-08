The BCD Group, a Bengaluru-based construction and design industry player, announced that it has bagged a contract to undertake turnkey works for a multi-million dollar semi-luxury apartments project in Chennai. The total development cost of the project is estimated to be ₹150 crore.

The project titled ‘Ayana 95’ will be spread across 2.5 acres with 2,3, and 4 BHK-style units. In a press release, the company said that BCD India will undertake turnkey works of the project, which will start in the first quarter of 2023 and will be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

Established in 1952, the BCD Group has interests in residential real estate, townships, steel plants, hospitality, power plants, cement plants, runways, oil refineries, airports, stadiums, etc. The company said the Ayana 95 project is in line with BCD India’s plans to diversify its exposure to turnkey projects across the country.

“This (Ayana 95 project) is linked to our vision of becoming the preferred partner for companies’ turnkey projects with our state-of-the-art offerings which covers the widest spectrum of construction solutions,” said Angad Singh Bedi, Managing Director at BCD Group.

The BCD Group said it has significant exposure to the Tamil Nadu market with several industrial, commercial and residential projects across the State, including a 2 million sqft SEZ of Delta Electronics in Krishnagiri. Recently, it also has bagged a project to develop a Indian Oil Refinery in Chennai. The BCD Group said the construction of the 76-acre oil refinery is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2023.

The group further said that it is developing over 6 million square feet of turnkey projects across the country, including for Salarpuria-Sattva group, Century group, Koncept Ambience, ATL, Oppo apart from most marquee HNI’s and Bespoke homes.