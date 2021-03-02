Brigade Group ropes in Clairco to deploy air quality monitoring, purification tech

Brigade Group has engaged Clairco, a former Brigade REAP incubatee, to install the startup's proprietary air purifying solution at Brigade’s Head Office at World Trade Centre, Orion Mall by Brigade, and Buzzworks.

As per the contract, Clairco will deploy its patented solution using machine learning, the internet of things and nanotechnology to enable air purification of the existing central conditioning systems. Clairco’s low-drag air filters provide a high-grade purification performance (MERV-13) which complies with government guidelines.

Nirupa Shankar, Director, Brigade REAP and Executive Director, Brigade Group said, “This solution is a perfect example of how a start-up can use technology for the betterment of the Real Estate sector. It also underlines the stringent selection process we undertake at Brigade REAP to identify start-ups that actually address real world issues. Indoor air can be up to 3-5 times more polluted than outdoors and having clean air can lead to up to 10 percent improvement in employee productivity and prevents diseases caused by long-term exposure to air pollution. This initiative is also another step in the direction of ensuring health and hygiene in the workspace in addition to touchless entry, thermal scanning, UV-light based sanitization etc.”

"This partnership shows Brigade Group’s adaptability and commitment towards adopting new age technologies for the benefit of its stakeholders and patrons. It is a proud moment for us to install our proprietary technology at our mentor’s Head Office, Orion Mall by Brigade and Buzzworks. Our zero-capital expenditure business model and clean air guarantee has been one of the key selling points for us. We now manage clean air in around 2.5 million square feet in the country. Our current focus is going beyond Covid and going forward, we are looking to expand our footprint to other industry verticals as well,” explained Aayush Jha, CEO and Co-Founder, Clairco.