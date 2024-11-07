Brookfield India Real Estate Trust reported net operating income of ₹485.8 crore in Q2 of FY25, up 40 per cent on year, while operating lease rentals rose 55 per cent to ₹425.7 crore, led by higher leasing and spreads.

The REIT will distribute ₹4.6 per unit for the quarter with the dividend component at 11 per cent of the total payout.

In the quarter under review Brookfield REIT gross leased 1 million square feet with a spread of 19 per cent driven by a strong revival in SEZ demand, it said. Of the total 7,00,000 square feet was new leasing and two-thirds of the space leased was in the SEZ area.

Same-store NOI increased 18 per cent on year, an indicator of resilience on the office sector.

Committed occupancy in the quarter also increased to 85 per cent, up 500 bps over the last 12 months.

At 10.10 am units of Brookfield India REIT were up 0.5 per cent at ₹293.50.