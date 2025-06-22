The crumbling of India’s joint family system has created a gap in how we care for our elderly, one that developers are now trying to fill through design. Senior living is no longer confined to gated, grey-hued retirement homes on the outskirts of cities. Instead, builders are reimagining communities where independent living meets intergenerational connection, where grandparents sip chai as their grandchildren cycle past in the same shared courtyard.

India’s senior living market is projected to quadruple by 2030, reaching an estimated $7.7 billion, according to JLL.

In response, a growing number of developers have entered the intergenerational space. Among them, Manasum Homes has developed inclusive townships such as Tata Riva, Godrej Banyan and Manasum Temple Town in Tirupati, while Max Estates has launched the Estate 360 project in Delhi NCR.

“Intergenerational living addresses three urgent needs: easing loneliness, bridging caregiving gaps and creating future-ready housing,” says Rajit Mehta, CEO & MD of Antara Senior Care and Chair of ASLI (Association of Senior Living India). Pavan Kumar, Founder and CEO of White Lotus Group, adds: “I don’t think people want to be branded as living in a separate community—like a student housing community or a senior living community. People want to be part of a larger whole.”

Anantharam V Varayur, Co-founder of Manasum Homes, echoes this sentiment. “Children living abroad or in other cities want parents nearby — but not isolated,” he says. These communities, he adds, “bring in the best of both worlds — independence and connection.”

The market is already showing traction. At Estate 360 in Delhi NCR, Max Estates recorded ₹4,400 crore in pre-sales — 92 per cent of the total Gross Development Value, by March 2025, highlighting strong demand, according to Rishi Raj, COO, Max Estates. White Lotus Group is also working on an intergenerational residential project spread across 15 acres in North Bengaluru, near the airport.

Manasum, too, is preparing to expand. Its next intergenerational project, expected to launch in mid-2026, will offer 150–200 senior-only homes and 300–400 units for younger buyers. “This concept must be baked into the master plan from day one — retrofitting won’t work,” Varayur points out.

Pricing varies across age groups. Senior residences are priced differently, reflecting bundled services like healthcare, meals and support systems. Importantly, the trend is no longer limited to metro cities. While Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune lead in awareness and demand, developers are also seeing rising interest in tier 2 and tier 3 cities such as Mysuru and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

“The concept is still new in smaller cities, but once people understand it, they see the value,” says Varayur. Mehta adds that rising affluence, better healthcare access and shifting attitudes towards ageing are driving this shift, with more affordable real estate in smaller cities making the model even more attractive.

This shift comes at a time when India’s senior population is expected to reach 194 million by 2031, according to the Technical Group on Population Projections (July 2020) report. For a nation redefining family and home, intergenerational communities may well set the blueprint for how we age together.

Published on June 22, 2025