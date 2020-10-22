Embassy REIT to buy group affiliate’s property maintenance biz in ₹474-crore deal

What if Normal was worth changing?
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Embassy Office Parks REIT, Bengaluru-based listed Real Estate Investment Trust company, has announced that the Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited, manager to Embassy REIT has approved the acquisition of the property maintenance business of two properties in Bengaluru and Pune totalling 20.3 million sq ft.
The two assets are the Embassy Manyata Business Park in Bengaluru and Embassy TechZone in Pune from an Embassy Group affiliate. Both are part of are part of Embassy REIT’s existing asset portfolio and the acquisition further add to the existing 9.9 million square feet with Embassy REIT.
Also read: Embassy REIT’s Q2 rentals climb 11%, rental collections at 98.5%
Embassy REIT is acquiring the business from Embassy Services Private Limited at ₹474 crore to be funded through coupon-bearing debt at REIT level. The acquisition consideration is at 8.5 percent discount to the average of two independent valuation reports.
Michael Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT said, “In addition to enhancing our operating income, this transaction fully integrates and aligns property management for all REIT assets and helps further strengthen operational relationships with our occupiers. It will allow us to enhance service delivery, which is particularly important to our occupiers as they finalise ‘Back to Workplace’ strategies.”
Also read: Embassy REIT places ₹750-crore NCDs
The proposed transaction is expected to be 2.3 percent Net Operating Income accretive and 0.5 percent Distribution Per Unit accretive in its first year on a proforma basis (considering FY 2019-20 actual NOI and DPU for the REIT as the basis).
On closing, Embassy REIT will own the property management service delivery for all its fully-owned properties. The transaction is subject to completion of customary conditions is expected to be completed on or before third quarterFY 21.
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Earlier this month, while addressing ONGC’s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing ...
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
₹1246 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1236120012601275 Since the stock is trading with positive momentum, go ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...