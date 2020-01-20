Housing.com enters co-living space

Pando raises ₹64 cr in Series A round
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
Real estate portal Housing.com has launched an exclusive co-living section on its platform, with half-a-million beds listed across 12 major markets.
This is aimed at digitising the otherwise unorganised market of paying guest (PG) accommodation and to boost the reach of organised co-living players, said the firm. It plans to scale this up to a million beds by the end of 2020.
The Elara Technologies-owned portal has tied up with Oyo Life and Zolo to promote their co-living spaces on its platform.
The 12 cities contributing to the listings are Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Bengalauru, Kolkata, Pune, Noida, Chennai, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad.
“The way in which the concept of co-working is changing how traditional commercial work spaces operate in India, co-living is transforming traditional renting. The change is driven by a highly mobile millennial workforce and a growing student population with a new mindset,” said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com.
“The country’s young population wants flexibility in housing options that allows them to move quickly in a highly dynamic work environment. Co-living provides ultra-modern living spaces with a plethora of amenities and a like-minded community, all at pocket-friendly rates and with the flexibility of moving in and out quickly with minimum hassle,” he added.
Co-living listings on Housing.com are all verified with genuine photos, said the firm.
Founded in 2012, Housing.com is a real estate advertising platform for home owners, landlords, developers and real estate brokers.
A report by group company PropTiger.com estimates that co-living is set to become a ₹2-trillion market by 2023 in the top nine cities of India as the demand for such spaces continues to grow among the country’s student and single working population.
Currently, nearly 40 per cent of India’s millennial workforce comprise migrants looking for affordable yet modern living spaces that provide them with an optimal mix of privacy with an opportunity to engage in social exchange. As the number of millennials in the workforce is expected to hit 75 per cent of the total workforce by 2025, multiple organised players are jumping into this space to grab the opportunity. Similarly, of the 37.4 million students pursuing higher education courses in 2018-19, approximately 15 million were migrants.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
PayU, a fintech company that provides payment technology for online merchants, has acquired a controlling ...
Orios Venture invests in start-ups in the B2B and B2C space and in software
Alteria Capital looks for enterprise value before writing those large cheques
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
Just how volatile and fickle crude oil can be was on full display over the past fortnight. The assassination ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...