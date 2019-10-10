Real Estate

IL&FS invites EoI for selling real estate space of 4.85 lakh square feet

Mumbai | Updated on October 10, 2019 Published on October 10, 2019

IL&FS Group has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for selling off real estate space totaling 4.85 lakh square feet (sq ft), as it looks to monetise its assets.

This includes a combination of commercial and residential premises across Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, which is held by three IL&FS Group subsidiaries. Real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia will in the sale of the land assets.

Earlier, IL&FS had put its 2,880 acres of land banks in Kutch region for sale. Further, it has put its entire commercial real estate assets in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City for sale which totals approximately 6 lakh sq ft.

Published on October 10, 2019
real estate (industry)
IL&FS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tahiliani Homes now offers integrated turnkey designer solutions