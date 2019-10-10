IL&FS invites EoI for selling real estate space of 4.85 lakh square feet

IL&FS Group has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for selling off real estate space totaling 4.85 lakh square feet (sq ft), as it looks to monetise its assets.

This includes a combination of commercial and residential premises across Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, which is held by three IL&FS Group subsidiaries. Real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia will in the sale of the land assets.

Earlier, IL&FS had put its 2,880 acres of land banks in Kutch region for sale. Further, it has put its entire commercial real estate assets in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City for sale which totals approximately 6 lakh sq ft.