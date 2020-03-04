More women than men buying a house for end-use: survey

Indian residential real estate is increasingly driven by end-users - and women homebuyers are emerging as major contributors towards this trend. The latest ANAROCK-LIC Housing Finance Consumer Sentiment Survey indicates that as many as 77 per cent women home seekers are looking to buy property for end-use; merely 23 per cent will buy homes as investments. In contrast, approx. sixty-two per cent men are looking to buy property for end-use and 38 per cent for investment purpose. Only 23 per cent women home seekers will buy property for investment. Notably, for 87 per cent women end-user homebuyers, these will be their first homes.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants says, "The growing dominance of women homebuyers has been an ongoing phenomenon over the last few years, especially in urban centres. Now, their preferences are also distinctly shaping newer trends. While ‘proximity to a workplace’ was the top priority for both male and female survey participants looking to buy homes, 35% of the polled women consider suitable amenities within a housing project the second-most important factor. For men, the second-most important factor was the largest size they can afford."

Trends also reveal that more and more young women buyers are now coming forward to buy a property. forty-seven per cent of women property seekers polled in the survey were in the age bracket of 25-35 years.