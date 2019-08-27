Motilal Oswal Real Estate exits from seven investments worth over Rs 525 crore

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE), the real estate private equity arm of Motilal Oswal Group, has exited more than Rs 525 crore ($75 million) across seven investments.
The exits were through its funds India Realty Excellence Fund II (IREF II) and India Realty Excellence Fund III (IREF III), the company said in a statement.
The exits were in projects by developers such as Casagrand Builders (Chennai), ATS Group (National Capital Region), Shriram Properties (Bengaluru) and Rajesh Lifespaces (Mumbai) with an average Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 21 per cent.
The latest exit has been from a residential project being developed by Casagrand Builders in Karapakkam, Chennai, at an IRR of 21.8 per cent.
“Our strategy has always been to partner with developers in top six cities and invest in their affordable and mid-income housing projects through different structures (equity and mezzanine) by providing capital at the right stage,” Sharad Mittal, Director and Chief Executive Officer of MORE said.
MORE’s cumulative Assets Under Management (AUM) is at about Rs 3,200 crore ($465 million) across four real estate funds and portfolio management schemes and prop investments.
IREF II is the second fund launched by MORE, which achieved its final close in April 2015 at Rs 500 crore and has till date made 14 investments. The fund has secured 9 exits at an average IRR of 21.3 per cent.
IREF III is the third fund launched by MORE which achieved its final close in August 2017 at Rs 1,000 crore and has till date made 22 investments. The fund has secured five exits at an average IRR of 22 per cent. The fund has returned about 26 per cent of fund corpus within a period of 2 years from its final close.
“We are also looking at making two more exits in the next couple of months from our second fund IREF II. With those exits, there will be only be three investments left in the fund which we would be looking to wind up within a year’s time,” Mittal added.
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
The new, premium alternative to Ertiga is on predictable lines, and yet promising
Revenue growth to improve, with a pipeline of projects expected to come on stream
Good after-market sales should drive growth
Delay in the resolution of the bank’s bad loans can weigh on the weak capital base
The stock of Sadbhav Engineering gained 11.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday. After ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...