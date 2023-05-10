Oberoi Realty Ltd will be considering various fundraising options at its board meeting on May 16, the company said in an exchange filing.

The Mumbai-based real estate developer said that the options included the issue of non-convertible debentures or any other securities and the issue of equity shares or any other securities convertible into equity.

At 10.06 a.m., shares of Oberoi Realty were down 0.5 per cent at ₹927.10 on the NSE.