In a rare instance, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has delayed publishing its financial results for quarter and year ending March 2023. The board members of the company have sought time till May 15 for the final publication of the results.

While the NSE is yet to give any precise reason for the delay in publishing the financial results, sources say the clubbing together of the financial information of the NSE’s various groups and associated entities was taking more than usual time due to the financial year ending pressures. Each quarter, the stock markets eagerly await the NSE’s financial results since the exchange has been planning to go public. Already, there is intense trading in NSE shares in the over-the-counter market via off-market deals.

On April 21, a public notice by the NSE declared that its board of directors would be meeting on April 28, to consider and approve annual audited financial results. But the results have not been declared till now. Recently, the NSE said in yet another announcement that it would issue its financial results on May 15.

An e-mail sent to the NSE on the matter remained unanswered.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit