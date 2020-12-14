Okatree, Piramal, Adani submit fresh bids for DHFL

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Oaktree Capital, Piramal Capital and Housing and Adani Group are the three entities that have submitted revised bids for troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd even as jailed promoter, Kapil Wadhawan, has sent a fresh missive promising to fully pay back all creditors.
Sources close to the development said only three of the four original applicants have submitted revised bids, which are marginally higher than their previous bids. SC Lowy has not submitted any bid.
Oaktree Capital is understood to be the highest bidder at about Rs 36,700 crore, while Piramal has put in a bid for Rs 35,500 crore. Adani Group has bid for DHFL at Rs 33,100 crore.
Adani and Piramal are understood to have put in two separate offers. Piramal has bid for the entire portfolio and has also put in a separate offer for the retail book. The bids were opened on Monday.
Meanwhile, Wadhawan has shot off a fresh letter to DHFL Administrator, R Subramaniakumar, with a fresh proposal for full repayment of 100 per cent principle to all creditors in the next seven to eight years, with an upfront repayment of Rs 9,000 crore.
“If the bids for DHFL continue to be as low as previously, I would request the committee of creditors to consider my settlement proposal instead, rather than permit DHFL to be sold for a song,” he has written in his letter.
According to Wadhawan’s settlement proposal, if accepted, DHFL will focus only on retail business and complete stalled projects for recovery of dues. The promoters have expressed confidence about recovering a certain portion of the loans and inter-corporate deposits.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...