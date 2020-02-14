OYO Workspaces forays into Chennai

Co-working solutions provider OYO Workspaces announced its entry into Chennai with the launch of its two brands — Innov8 and Workflo. Innov8 is a premium offering of ergonomically designed workspaces, while Workflo is a budget-friendly, functional co-working solution.

The first 400-plus seater Innov8 centre is located at SKCL Techsquare at SIDCO Industrial Estate in Guindy while Workflo’ first 1,000-plus seater centre is located at Greeta Towers in Perungudi.

The Innov8 centre offers private offices starting from ₹13,000 and cost per seat starting from ₹9,000 plus taxes per month. Workflo’ private offices starts from ₹6,500 and cost per seat from ₹5,000 plus taxes per month.

“We have received a phenomenal response for the inaugural centres of both our Innov8 and Workflo brands and will be keen to support many more start-ups and large companies with customised solutions in the city,” Ankit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer & SVP - Frontier Businesses, OYO India and South Asia was quoted in a press statement issued by OYO Workspaces.