OYO Workspaces forays into Chennai

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Co-working solutions provider OYO Workspaces announced its entry into Chennai with the launch of its two brands — Innov8 and Workflo. Innov8 is a premium offering of ergonomically designed workspaces, while Workflo is a budget-friendly, functional co-working solution.
The first 400-plus seater Innov8 centre is located at SKCL Techsquare at SIDCO Industrial Estate in Guindy while Workflo’ first 1,000-plus seater centre is located at Greeta Towers in Perungudi.
The Innov8 centre offers private offices starting from ₹13,000 and cost per seat starting from ₹9,000 plus taxes per month. Workflo’ private offices starts from ₹6,500 and cost per seat from ₹5,000 plus taxes per month.
“We have received a phenomenal response for the inaugural centres of both our Innov8 and Workflo brands and will be keen to support many more start-ups and large companies with customised solutions in the city,” Ankit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer & SVP - Frontier Businesses, OYO India and South Asia was quoted in a press statement issued by OYO Workspaces.
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...