Puravankara Group to procure pre-approved Covid-19 testing kits for Karnataka govt

Bangalore-based real estate developers Puravankara Group on Friday said that the company will be procuring approved Covid-19 testing kits for the Karnataka government to combat to coronavirus pandemic in the state.
With over 200 confirmed cases in the state, the Karnataka government is working to ramp up its public health infrastructure and is working on various aspects of Covid -19 response such as Disease surveillance and epidemiologic analysis, Risk communication and public information campaigns, Legal authority analysis and guidance; Nonpharmaceutical interventions (NPIs)/community mitigation strategies, the company said in its official statement.
The testing kits will further assist the government in its efforts to combat the pandemic.
Chief minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa said,“We are seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 positive cases in the last few days all over the state which had increased the requirement for the testing kits to ensure we effectively identify the infected population and isolate them at the earliest. We are thankful to Puravankara Group, who has always endeavoured to make CSR impactful for their communities. They have stepped in at this critical time and provided their support to procure these testing kits. This will ensure faster testing which will help accelerate the process and intervene to augment the Government’s efforts to flatten the curve. We will provide free testing to the people of Karnataka with these testing kits.”
The testing kits will be procured by the Puravankara Group and will be managed by the state authorities. The government will provide free testing for suspected cases using these pre-approved testing kits.
“The Covid-19 pandemic is impacting humanity like no other crisis in recent human history, the global impact of which will unfold in the months to come. To help augment the government’s efforts, Puravankara has committed to procure approved testing kits, which will be managed by the state’s authorities. These tests will be administered free of cost for the people of Karnataka. We also hope that each of us in our individual capacities do what is needed of us, so let’s heed to the medical advice and stay home, stay safe,” the company said in its statement.
Karnataka has reported 207 active cases of Covid-19 in the state as of Friday with the death toll at six, according to the Union Health Ministry.
