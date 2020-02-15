Puravankara Q3 net profit down 41 per cent to Rs 16.10 crore

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has reported a 41 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 16.10 crore for the quarter ended December.

Its net profit had stood at Rs 27.18 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s total income also fell to Rs 528.11 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year from Rs 565.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

During the April-December 2019 period, the realty firm’s net profit increased to Rs 88 crore as against Rs 75.57 crore a year ago.

Total income in the first nine months of 2019-20 rose to Rs 1,797.47 crore from Rs 1,459.64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.