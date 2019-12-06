Puravankara sees Rs 3,000-cr sales coming from new line of uber luxury homes in 4 years

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara, which has launched a new line of uber luxury home business, WorldHome Collection, is eyeing ₹3,000 crore in sales of 2 million sq ft in four years.

“We are launching three projects in three cities under WorldHome Collection. In Bengaluru, it will be Purva Atmosphere; in Chennai, Purva Somerset, and a projectin Chembur, Mumbai, which is yet to be named,” said Ashish Puravankara, MD, Puravankara. That will over 25 acres of development across the three projects.

“The high-rises will have 6-8 units per floor and will be targeted at a niche demographic, to provide sustainable, futuristic and technology enabled homes.”

Abhishek Kapoor, COO - Residential, Puravankara, said: “Customer-centricity has been the DNA of Puravankara all through the years, and today, a rigorous market study has given birth to the concept of WorldHome Collections. We are delighted to announce Purva Atmosphere, the first project to come up in Thanisandra in Bengaluru under our new residential line.”

“The company has always stayed ahead of the curve in introducing new concepts in the residential space. Whether it is premium affordable residences through Provident Housing in 2008, or smart houses through BluNex Life in 2018, we always look at offering beyond brick and mortar,” said Puravankara.

“Among so many curated features at Purva Atmosphere, for the first time, we will be launching a housing project with an outdoor air filtration system. We are optimistic about the growth of this brand and are geared towards our exciting launch pipeline, and bringing disruptive innovation to the residential market,” said Kapoor.