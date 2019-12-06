Puravankara sees Rs 3,000-cr sales coming from new line of uber luxury homes in 4 years

A diamond shining in the dark
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara, which has launched a new line of uber luxury home business, WorldHome Collection, is eyeing ₹3,000 crore in sales of 2 million sq ft in four years.
“We are launching three projects in three cities under WorldHome Collection. In Bengaluru, it will be Purva Atmosphere; in Chennai, Purva Somerset, and a projectin Chembur, Mumbai, which is yet to be named,” said Ashish Puravankara, MD, Puravankara. That will over 25 acres of development across the three projects.
“The high-rises will have 6-8 units per floor and will be targeted at a niche demographic, to provide sustainable, futuristic and technology enabled homes.”
Abhishek Kapoor, COO - Residential, Puravankara, said: “Customer-centricity has been the DNA of Puravankara all through the years, and today, a rigorous market study has given birth to the concept of WorldHome Collections. We are delighted to announce Purva Atmosphere, the first project to come up in Thanisandra in Bengaluru under our new residential line.”
“The company has always stayed ahead of the curve in introducing new concepts in the residential space. Whether it is premium affordable residences through Provident Housing in 2008, or smart houses through BluNex Life in 2018, we always look at offering beyond brick and mortar,” said Puravankara.
“Among so many curated features at Purva Atmosphere, for the first time, we will be launching a housing project with an outdoor air filtration system. We are optimistic about the growth of this brand and are geared towards our exciting launch pipeline, and bringing disruptive innovation to the residential market,” said Kapoor.
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
The company is wooing kids and adults alike with a host of initiatives
Indian arm eyeing the possibility of fuel cell electric vehicles
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
More and more Indian women hoopsters are playing at collegiate levels abroad, hoping to crack the big league
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
The idea that incentives for the rich promote investment and employment is demonstrably false
“You have too much junk,” says Bins. “Yup,” I say. “I know.” I live in a two-room apartment in downtown ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...