Tahiliani Homes now offers integrated turnkey designer solutions

The noted fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani is now seeking to offer designer home turnkey solutions.
Started with a one off project about a decade ago in Goa now, it has begun to blossom into a separate business where custom select designer homes are made for high networth individuals. It is now poised to get bigger in terms of both reach and its solutions spread to offer integrated turnkey designer home solutions.
Jahan Tahiliani, Chief Executive Officer of Tahiliani Homes, said “Our focus is on to raise the bar of indoor and outdoor living and how an existing home or a new one proposed could be transformed into a unique one that suits a particular requirement/taste.”
The home design and décor has changed and people do not want to tread with well known path. They want to be innovative and they want their homes to be exclusive and expressive. That is where there is a prefect match between the ones who want new homes and Tahilianis, Jahan Tahiliani explained.
“We hand-hold the client and help him through the maintenance and follow up while also offering some specialised services that includes hospitality as we do in the Goa riverfront project,” he said.
“For HNIs, we take care of the entire project work right from land acquisition to design, construction and interiors of a home. We sit together for weeks and months with the client and tastefully custom design to suit his/her individual taste or their family taste,” he said.
After Goa and some select projects in Mumbai and Hyderabad, we are looking to expand to other centres as well. Apart from Goa where people love to own special resort like homes, we are looking at similar solutions at Coonoor, Alibaug and other locations, he said.
“While the design teams and engineers are based in New Delhi, we also deploy project specific experts at the sites. The entire project is then delivered to the customer in a complete direct to live in fit,” he explained.
For the fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, it started as one off project based on request by some select clients and this now promises to get bigger, he explains as the comfort level interacting with Tahilianis is much more.
In Hyderabad, Tahilianis have worked for the Taj group and Apollo and also on select sites with other clients. It has recently took up a major projects in Hyderabad, he said.
