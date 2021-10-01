Three-day property show begins in Hyderabad

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Anticipating revival of demand for real-estate projects as the normalcy returns after the pandemic, real estate developers in Telangana are back with a property show.
About 100 builders, developers and financial institutions have set up stalls at the three-day property being organised by the Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) at the HITEX expo facility at Madhapur.
The TREDA could not hold the show last year because of Covid lockdown.
“The gradual resumption of economic activity is helping in the revival of the demand for properties in Hyderabad,” Sunil Chandra Reddy, General Secretary of TREDA, told BusinessLine.
Actor-writer Naga Shaurya formally launched the 11th edition of the show. “We have seen a better than anticipated response. We see a good demand for both residential and commercial spaces,” he said.
“With a large number of people working from home, the developers are seeing a spike in demand for larger houses,” he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Fret not if your bank or merchant is yet to comply with the guidelines. There is a way out.
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...