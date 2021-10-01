Three-day property show begins in Hyderabad

Anticipating revival of demand for real-estate projects as the normalcy returns after the pandemic, real estate developers in Telangana are back with a property show.

About 100 builders, developers and financial institutions have set up stalls at the three-day property being organised by the Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA) at the HITEX expo facility at Madhapur.

The TREDA could not hold the show last year because of Covid lockdown.

“The gradual resumption of economic activity is helping in the revival of the demand for properties in Hyderabad,” Sunil Chandra Reddy, General Secretary of TREDA, told BusinessLine.

Actor-writer Naga Shaurya formally launched the 11th edition of the show. “We have seen a better than anticipated response. We see a good demand for both residential and commercial spaces,” he said.

“With a large number of people working from home, the developers are seeing a spike in demand for larger houses,” he said.