Wakefit.co sets up production unit near Hyderabad

Sleep and home-solutions start-up, Wakefit.co has announced the launch of its factory operations at Medchal in Malkajgiri district near Hyderabad.

As part of its growth plans, Wakefit.co's new facility will cater to the growing demand of consumers in and around the region. Hyderabad is among the top five focus cities for Wakefit.co and has witnessed a significant rise in demand for quality sleep and home solutions products in the last few months.

Spread across a 30 lakh sq. ft, the facility will make products that include mattresses, beds, mattress protectors, pillows, comforters, bedsheets, neck pillows and back cushions, while its home solutions range consists of study tables, bookshelves, bedside tables, coffee tables, TV units, sofas, shoe racks, wardrobes, dining tables and much more.

Ankit Garg, CEO and Co-founder, Wakefit.co, in a statement said, “Hyderabad is among the top focus markets for us. We have recently expanded from sleep to home-solutions segments. This will help us provide innovative sleep and home solutions products with a focus on durability, comfort and health.”

This unit strengthens the company's manufacturing capabilities. The company is aiming at a revenue of ₹450 crore by the end of FY21.

Conceived as an online sleep solutions company in 2016, the brand has now entered the home solutions segment over the last 18 months.