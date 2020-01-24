Reflections on the economy and business landscape

On occasion, a glimpse at the rear-view mirror can help sharpen the focus on the road ahead.

One such ‘rear-view mirror’ providing a panoramic snapshot of the year gone by — in the form of of a thoughtfully curated book of editorials that appeared in The Hindu BusinessLine through 2019 — was released in Mumbai on Friday by economist and former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. The first copies of the book were received by Umesh Revankar, MD & CEO, Shriram Transport Finance Company, and RK Jha, GM (AMC) & Chief Marketing Officer, LIC Mutual Fund.

Releasing the book, Think: Editorials 2019, at ‘BusinessLine Count Down to Budget 2020’, Rangarajan said, “BusinessLine has been writing editorials about all issues of current importance, putting them together this a good idea. It gives the reader a good view of the development and evolution of the economy during the year. The subject-wise categorisation of the editorials is also a good feature as it gives appropriate attention to different issues.”

Think: Editorials 2019 is a compilation of the insightful BusinessLine editorials on the important events that shaped the economic and business landscape in 2019.

In trademark BusinessLine style, it offers clear-headed commentary on everything from policy pronouncements to market movements to sectoral developments to definitive happenings in the world of science and technology, to politics and governance.

Raghavan Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine, said: “These editorials represent the collective wisdom and the worldview of The Hindu Business Line’s editorial team. Whatever be the issue, you can find a cogent summary of the facts of the issue and a succinct and clearly argued position or point of view. You may not agree with our position — indeed, we expect our editorials to spur our readers to come to their own informed position on the matter — but there can be no better way to make yourself better informed on issues that matter to all of us.”

The book, priced at ₹399, is available for sale at https://publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore with a special launch offer of a 20 per cent discount for orders placed online.