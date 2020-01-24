Reflections on the economy and business landscape

Art on a drawstring
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
On occasion, a glimpse at the rear-view mirror can help sharpen the focus on the road ahead.
One such ‘rear-view mirror’ providing a panoramic snapshot of the year gone by — in the form of of a thoughtfully curated book of editorials that appeared in The Hindu BusinessLine through 2019 — was released in Mumbai on Friday by economist and former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. The first copies of the book were received by Umesh Revankar, MD & CEO, Shriram Transport Finance Company, and RK Jha, GM (AMC) & Chief Marketing Officer, LIC Mutual Fund.
Releasing the book, Think: Editorials 2019, at ‘BusinessLine Count Down to Budget 2020’, Rangarajan said, “BusinessLine has been writing editorials about all issues of current importance, putting them together this a good idea. It gives the reader a good view of the development and evolution of the economy during the year. The subject-wise categorisation of the editorials is also a good feature as it gives appropriate attention to different issues.”
Think: Editorials 2019 is a compilation of the insightful BusinessLine editorials on the important events that shaped the economic and business landscape in 2019.
In trademark BusinessLine style, it offers clear-headed commentary on everything from policy pronouncements to market movements to sectoral developments to definitive happenings in the world of science and technology, to politics and governance.
Raghavan Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine, said: “These editorials represent the collective wisdom and the worldview of The Hindu Business Line’s editorial team. Whatever be the issue, you can find a cogent summary of the facts of the issue and a succinct and clearly argued position or point of view. You may not agree with our position — indeed, we expect our editorials to spur our readers to come to their own informed position on the matter — but there can be no better way to make yourself better informed on issues that matter to all of us.”
The book, priced at ₹399, is available for sale at https://publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore with a special launch offer of a 20 per cent discount for orders placed online.
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
UltraTech Cement reported an about 89 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profits for the December 2019 ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...