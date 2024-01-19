Religious tourism in India has been on an upward trajectory, projecting a CAGR of over 16% between 2023 and 2030. Post COVID, religious inclination of Indians has become stronger. Industry reports also indicate a significant rise in overnight journeys for pilgrimage & 14% rise in donations in the year 2021-2022, says Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir is poised to be a game-changer. It is expected to add nearly 25,000 jobs across chef, front desk manager, housekeeping, and tour guide profiles, Alug added.

According to Ministry of Tourism data, religious tourism witnessed 1439 million tourists in 2022 and the places of religious tourism earned ₹1.34 lakh crore in the same year. The sector is expected to generate a revenue of 59 billion by 2028, creating 140 million temporary & permanent jobs by 2030.

States such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, and Uttarakhand are anticipated to be the driving force behind this job creation surge. Moreover, the boom in religious tourism is expected to spur the growth of small enterprises in travel, tourism, hospitality, and related industries, paving the way for entrepreneurial opportunities across diverse locations.