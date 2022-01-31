Remembering 11th Century seer Ramanujacharya

Muchintal, a sleepy village not very far from the Hyderabad International Airport, is abuzz with activity of late. Coming up on a 45-acre plot, the memorial comprises a 216-ft statue, named Statue of Equality (Samata Murthy), that captures the seer in a sitting posture.

Born in Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu) in the year 1017, Ramanuja had travelled extensively in the country.

Vedic digital library

Made in China with 1,800 tonnes of ‘panchalohas’, the statue was brought to India in parts and was reassembled at the site. Estimated to cost about ₹1,000 crore when it is fully ready, the memorial will have replicas of 108 Vaishnavite places of worship located in different parts of the country. Visitors will get to hear the information about each of the shrines as they visit them one after the other.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other VIPs are expected to visit this village in Ranga Reddy district in the next few days to open a memorial for Sri Ramanujacharya, the 11 th Century seer known for his inclusive religious discourse.

The venue will also have a huge auditorium to conduct prayers and a Vedic digital library, according to Tridandi Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar, who heads a Vaishnavite seat of learning.