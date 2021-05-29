Reveal the mystery of missing vaccines: Chidambaram

The Congress on Saturday questioned the Centre's claim that 108 crore people would get vaccinated by December with former Finance Minister P Chidambaram remarking that the mystery of “missing vaccines” was deepening every day. He also demanded a CAG-driven audit on vaccines.

Chidambaram said the statement of Bharat Biotech about the ‘lead time’ required to produce a batch of vaccines has added to the confusion. “We understand that ‘capacity’ is one thing and ‘production’ is a different thing. What we would like to know is the actual quantity produced so far by the two domestic manufacturers,” he said on Twitter.

Chidambaram welcomed the announcements of corporate houses such as Reliance and HCL to vaccinate their employees and their families, business partners and asked the corporates to reveal from where they would get the supplies of vaccines. "State governments are not able to get supplies from any manufacturer — domestic or foreign. So, from where do the corporates expect to get their supplies?

Paid vaccines

The proper thing to do is direct a CAG-driven full-scope audit of capacity, production, despatch, supply and customers’ lists of the two domestic manufacturers," he said. "Better unravel the mystery of the missing vaccines now before public anger over shortage of vaccines pours into the streets," headded.

Alongside, the AICC joined the Karnataka unit of the party in levelling allegations against Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya and his uncle and MLA Ravi Subramanya for allegedly promoting paid vaccines in private hospitals. Congress spokesman Pawan Khera told reporters that some audio recordings were leaked where Subramanya was caught red-handed demanding commission for vaccine doses delivered through a private hospital.

Khera said the BJP leaders were taking advantage of an emergency and the helplessness of the people. "We demand answers from BJP leaders. How were vaccines from government hospitals diverted to private hospitals. How are vaccines available in private hospitals when government hospitals have shortage of vaccines," Khera said while demanding that an FIR be filed against both Surya and Subramanya.

Subramanya denied the allegations and tweeted saying, "Let us all work constructively towards helping each other in a dire circumstance that is affecting everyone alike. Please focus your efforts and time in assisting some, rather than divulging in such a misdemeanour."